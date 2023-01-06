Shell Energy criticised over energy bill rebate delays

Thousands of Shell Energy customers missed out on their energy rebate in October 2022.

The Telegraph reported that these customers did not receive the £66 energy bill support payment that month.

The report claims the energy giant received £90,141,141 from the government to give to its customers through the current schemes.

Shell Energy has told the Telegraph that the delay was a result of its administrative process – a spokesman for the company told the newspaper that a few thousand customers paying on direct debit were affected.

The supplier assured affected customers that the missed October rebate would be applied in April 2023.

ELN has approached Shell Energy for comment – the company did not respond before publication.