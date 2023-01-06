Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Britain's national smart meter network grows 37% in 2022

Data traffic through Britain’s smart metering network increased by 91%

Friday 6 January 2023
UK’s smart metering network saw massive growth last year.

According to a new report by the Data Communications Company (DCC), Britain’s national smart meter network grew by over 6.3 million meters in 2022 – a 37% increase.

The DCC, which operates and maintains the network, said there was also a significant increase in the data carried across the network.

Nearly 12.1 billion messages were sent, up from 6.3 billion in 2021, a 91% increase.

Smart DCC Chief Executive Officer Angus Flett said: “It is great to see energy data increase at such pace – this information is allowing the grid to do more with less.

“Breaking the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels will help us avoid future energy crises and progress towards our net zero ambition.”

