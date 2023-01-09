Single-use plates and forks to be banned in England

A single-use plastic plate and cutlery ban could come soon in England.

This follows a consultation on a plan to ban the supply of plates, cutlery and polystyrene cups.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey told the Mail on Sunday: “A plastic fork can take 200 years to decompose – that is two centuries in landfill or polluting our oceans. I am determined to drive forward action to tackle this issue head-on.

“This new ban will have a huge impact to stop the pollution of billions of pieces of plastic and help to protect the natural environment for future generations.”

The new measure could be introduced in the coming months, according to the report.

Responding to the story, Megan Randles, Political Campaigner for Greenpeace UK said: “Whilst it’s welcome that the government’s finally banned certain items; we are dealing with a plastic flood and this is like reaching for a mop instead of turning off the tap.

“We need the government to deliver a meaningful plastic reduction strategy, which means bringing in plastic reduction targets and a proper reuse and refill scheme.

“It’s time to stop pandering to industry lobbyists; stop promoting false solutions; and stop dumping our plastic waste in countries that have done the least to cause the climate crisis.”