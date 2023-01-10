Finance & Markets, Top Stories

EDF boss given six-month deadline for new strategy

France’s Prime Minister has highlighted the need to overcome the “operational difficulties” of the energy giant’s nuclear fleet

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 10 January 2023
Image: olrat/ Shutterstock

The new boss of EDF has been warned that he has six months to devise a strategic plan to tackle the economic difficulties the energy giant is facing.

In a six-page letter dated 9th December, the French Prime Minister asked Luc Remont to lay out a strategy to help the company escape the “difficult situation”.

In this letter, first reported by the newspaper Les Echos, Elisabeth Borne stated: “I would like to inform you of the government’s expectations with regard to your mandate, while EDF is going through a particularly difficult period, linked in particular to the operational difficulties encountered in the nuclear fleet.”

In the past couple of months, a record 26 of France’s 56 nuclear reactors were shut for maintenance work.

In the meantime, the French Government is currently fully nationalising EDF.

ELN has approached the French utility for comment – the company declined to comment.

