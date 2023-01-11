Scotland increases renewable energy capacity targets

The Scottish Government has published a new energy strategy and a just transition plan.

Proposals in the strategy include an aim to create an additional 20GW of renewable electricity generation capacity by 2030, including 12GW of onshore wind, offshore wind, solar and tidal power.

Scotland has also unveiled an ambition for 5GW hydrogen production capacity by the end of the decade and 25GW by 2045.

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “At a time of unprecedented uncertainty in our energy sector, accelerating the transition towards becoming a renewables powerhouse makes sense for a number of reasons – particularly to helping to mitigate against future global market volatility and the high energy prices which are making life so difficult for so many people across Scotland.”

Just Transition Minister Richard Lochhead said: “A just transition to a net zero energy system will secure alternative employment and economic opportunities for those already working in the industry and will provide new green jobs in Scotland for future generations.”

Responding to the new strategy, Scottish Renewables’ Director of Policy Morag Watson said: “We are particularly encouraged by the government’s commitment to consult on increasing our ambition for offshore wind power and setting targets for solar and tidal and wave energy generation.”