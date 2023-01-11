Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

‘World’s most powerful’ wind turbine emerges in China

The wind turbine has a swept area of 53,000 square meters, equivalent to an area of seven football pitches

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 11 January 2023
Image: CSSC Haizhuang Wind Power

China has unveiled what is described as the world’s largest offshore wind turbine.

The 18MW wind turbine, developed by CSSC Haizhuang, is built at Shandong Province Dongying City Offshore Wind Power Industrial Park.

The company said the wind turbine has 128 metre-long blades and 260-metre rotor diameter – it added: “The H260-18MW turbine has the largest swept area per kilowatt, the best power generation performance compared with the same level turbines”.

The wind turbine has a swept area of 53,000 square metres, equivalent to the area of seven football pitches, engineers have said.

A single turbine is predicted to generate more than 74 million kWh of electricity every year and deliver enough energy to power nearly 40,000 households for a year.

Image: CSSC

