Wyoming to ban EVs

The state of Wyoming has announced that from 2035, the sale of new electric vehicles (EVs) will be banned to protect its oil and gas industry.

This is after the state argued that the fossil fuel industry has been a critical revenue source and created thousands of jobs over the years.

Other states in the US, including New York and California have announced they will be banning the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles around the same time but Wyoming has opted for the opposite move.

Alongside protecting its oil and gas work, the legislation has been passed due to a lack of charging infrastructure and “the critical minerals used in electric batteries are not easily recyclable or disposable,” officials have said.

Two years ago, Wyoming was the eighth-highest oil producing state in the US – with more than 85 million barrels.

The state estimates that oil and gas currently employs 68,000 and for that reason is asking citizens to refrain from buying EVs.

They have “deleterious impacts on Wyoming’s communities and will be detrimental to Wyoming’s economy and the ability for the country to efficiently engage in commerce,” the lawmakers involved in passing the legislation argue.

Other states people that have passed legislation in the opposite way are bemused by the decision.

Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington are the three most recent states to follow in California and New York’s footsteps.