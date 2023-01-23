Finance & Markets

Octopus starts hiring ‘Energy Social Workers’

These employees will be tasked with helping customers that are struggling to keep up with their bills

Big Zero Report 2022

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Monday 23 January 2023
Image: Lime/Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy has started hiring social workers, as it looks to help its customers through the energy crisis.

In the job description, the company has stated the employee’s job will be “to help customers that may have found themselves struggling to keep on top of bills.”

With energy bills an issue for all end users, this new position will look to “assess the customer’s situation,” “make referrals” and let customers know about possible “support packages.”

A social work degree is necessary, with the move demonstrating a shift in the energy sector to reflect the impact of the market on its consumers.

Octopus Energy was approached for a response as to why it has chosen to hire ‘Energy Social Workers.’

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast