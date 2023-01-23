Octopus starts hiring ‘Energy Social Workers’

Octopus Energy has started hiring social workers, as it looks to help its customers through the energy crisis.

In the job description, the company has stated the employee’s job will be “to help customers that may have found themselves struggling to keep on top of bills.”

With energy bills an issue for all end users, this new position will look to “assess the customer’s situation,” “make referrals” and let customers know about possible “support packages.”

A social work degree is necessary, with the move demonstrating a shift in the energy sector to reflect the impact of the market on its consumers.

Octopus Energy was approached for a response as to why it has chosen to hire ‘Energy Social Workers.’