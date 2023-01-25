Installers waiting on customers to show heat pump interest

Customer demand needs to grow before heat pump installers start introducing the technology.

That’s according to a new report commissioned by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), revealing that installers are waiting for desires for low carbon heating to surge before they act.

The installers believe that as costs fall, the technology improves and the cost-of-living crisis sees more people interested in energy efficient solutions, this could change.

However, currently, larger businesses are the ones likely to provide heat pump installations – as 68% of these firms with more than 10 installers stating they are offering these installations.

Of all installers in the UK, the report reveals that only a quarter are currently offering this service – this is despite an estimation from the Climate Change Committee that for the UK to remain on track for its net zero goals, 3.3 million heat pumps need to be installed in UK homes by 2030.

Almost half of the installers that don’t currently install the low carbon technology have stated this will only change once it’s clear the market has changed too.

Senior researcher on the report, Steph Hacker, said: “More action is needed to create a suitable environment for the widespread heat pump deployment the UK will require to deliver on its net zero ambitions. Consumer demand is clearly key and clear policy signals are needed to drive this forward.”

Andrew Skone Jones, researcher from IFF Research, added: “The report highlights that increasing demand will be crucial to ensure that installers can get a clear market signal that the right skills are required on the ground.”