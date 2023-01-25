Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Offshore wind touted “crucial” for Scotland’s economic prospects

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said today that the need to accelerate Scotland’s energy transition has never been more urgent

Wednesday 25 January 2023
Harnessing the full potential of offshore wind is essential not only in enabling Scotland to achieve its net zero ambitions but also to the region’s long-term economic prospects.

Opening Scottish Renewables’ Offshore Wind Conference at the SEC in Glasgow earlier today, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The need to accelerate our energy transition has never been more urgent and so our priority must be to intensify the work we are doing together to achieve our shared ambitions.

“The Scottish Government will continue to do all that we can to support your success. The prize – if we get this right – is a greener, fairer, more resilient energy system.”

Claire Mack, Chief Executive of Scottish Renewables, said: “It is clear that 2023 is going to be another huge year for offshore wind in Scotland.”

