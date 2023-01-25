Will Coventry drive the smart water revolution?

Coventry is on a mission to become one of the most water-efficient cities in England.

A programme launched by Severn Trent Water aims to install 127,000 smart water meters across the region.

The smart water network that will be built will collect and analyse data on water usage, identifying loss of water and fixing leaks faster.

By 2025, a further 70,000 smart water meters will be installed in Coventry, the water company has said.

Severn Trent has also partnered with Coventry City Council in installing data points onto lamp posts across the city to create “gateways” for the network that the smart water meters can report into.

This could provide the firm with water usage data to help it gain a better understanding of water consumption on its network.

Anthony Hickinbottom, Severn Trent’s Green Recovery Project Lead, said: “With the help of these clever smart meters we can ensure we’re saving water where possible by doing what we can to look after it.”