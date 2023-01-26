Energy vouchers straight to the bin?

More than 100,000 vouchers sent out to support energy customers with rising energy bills in October have expired without being claimed.

The shocking finding comes from a report by PayPoint, which was in charge of the delivery of hundreds of thousands of vouchers each month, showing that almost one-in-five vouchers from October have still not been redeemed.

This means that vouchers have expired and therefore households cannot benefit from their credit.

On Sunday, the government published data revealing voucher redemption rates for its Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) broken down by supplier.

The report estimates that nearly 86.6% of emailed October vouchers have been redeemed, compared to 79.7% of those sent in the post.

According to figures released by PayPoint, nearly 80% of November vouchers, which expire on 5th February, have already been redeemed.

In addition, almost 77% of December energy vouchers and 55% of January energy vouchers have been redeemed.

Steve O’Neill, PayPoint’s Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director, said: “EBSS vouchers continue to be redeemed at a pace and volume that is consistent with similar government schemes we have helped to facilitate, such as the Warm Home Discount.”

ELN has approached BEIS for comment.