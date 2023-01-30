‘Nearly 400k homes have received no help for energy bills’

Almost half a million households not directly connected to the grid, have not received any backing from the government to tackle rising energy bills.

Although support for off-grid homes was supposed to be given by the end of this month, last week the government announced that the application date will be further delayed until the end of February.

This means that these households do not have similar support as others who are being given energy vouchers to help them pay their bills.

This includes both the £400 support that other houses have already been receiving via £66 instalments on their energy bills and the overdue £200 payment for households off the gas grid.

MPs have urged the government to “provide off-grid households with energy support, via winter fuel payments, as a matter of urgency”.

It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of households living in these areas rely on oil or LPG gas for heating.

David Jones, Conservative MP for Clwyd West said: “It is rather disturbing that they haven’t put any measures in place yet to make the payments they’ve been promising these people for several weeks now.

“The government should be doing everything they can to pull out all the stops so that people get the money.”

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, commented: “People in the Highlands have faced rising costs in alternative heating fuels and now there are real concerns that LPG prices could rise after changes to supply chains to Scotland.”

In a briefing to MPs last week, Energy Minister Graham Stuart said the eligible households will be able to apply for their £400 payment from 27th February.

ELN has approached BEIS for comment.