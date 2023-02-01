Activists bring construction of Britain’s first all-electric prison to a halt

Activists blocked the work on the construction of Britain‘s first all-electric prison as they protested in solidarity with imprisoned protestors.

Members of HS2 Rebellion set up tripods to blockade the entrances to the construction site in Full Sutton, East Yorkshire, which the government had previously awarded £400 million to build and create 1,400 new prison spaces.

The company behind the development explained that it aimed to build a prison fitted with the latest smart technology “from top-to-bottom to cut crime and protect the public”.

Activists say they are shutting down construction as an act of solidarity with the increasing numbers of protestors being sent to prison.

They oppose the construction of the new prison for social, environmental and economic reasons.

Caz Holmes, a supporter of the protest, said: “The government keeps saying we do not have the money to address social and environmental problems, yet they have the money to lock up the people who call these problems out, as if they think that disappearing these people will disappear the issues.”

A Kier spokesperson told ELN: “Yesterday, we had a number of protesters on our new build prison site in Full Sutton. We respect everyone’s right to a peaceful protest and we continue to cooperate with the police on any ongoing investigations.

“The protesters left the site yesterday afternoon and works are continuing as normal today. The new build prison will provide Category C prisoners with modern facilities, creating a safe and secure environment to encourage rehabilitation.”

ELN contacted the Ministry of Justice for comment.

