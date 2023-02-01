Nearly 16,000 households eye bid to co-own renewable energy project

A new community-owned renewable energy project has attracted the investment interest of more than 16,000 people.

The project, due to be announced in the coming days, will be Ripple’s third project that enables households and businesses to buy and co-own their own source of renewable energy generation.

Households receive money off their electricity bills based on how much their share in the renewable energy site generates.

Last month, it was reported that a Welsh community wind farm offered average electricity bill savings of £160 for each of its 905 owners.

Sarah Merrick, Founder of Ripple Energy said: “To have 16,000 people raring to join our next project is incredible. People are gradually finding out that better green energy options are available and when they do they love it.”