Efficiency & Environment

Sadiq Khan refuses to hold referendum on ULEZ expansion

MPs have scrutinised Mayor’s plans to expand London’s ultra low emissions zone

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 2 February 2023
Image: Alena Veasey / Shutterstock

Sadiq Khan has said it would be “weak” to hold a referendum on the expansion of London’s ultra low emissions zone (ULEZ).

Speaking during a session at the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, the Mayor of London said: “A brave, strong leader doesn’t rely on a referendum to decide policy.

“There was a consultation, not a referendum. It’s a weak, ineffectual leader who throws red meat to his party and is scared of Farage – that’s a referendum.

“A bold leader takes tough decisions; I have taken a tough decision and I stand by it.”

Asked whether he believed that this expansion will drive low-income families and businesses to leave London, Sadiq Khan said: “It is a fact that the poorest Londoners are least likely to own a car who suffered the worst consequences of the air pollution.

“Almost half of Londoners don’t own a car and it’s an issue of social justice but also an issue of racial justice – most black Asian Londoners don’t own a car yet suffer the worst consequences, Ella, the nine-year-old from Lewisham is a prime example of that.

“So, it is not true to say that this impacts low-income Londoners in a way that is adverse. In fact, it benefits those with low incomes.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast