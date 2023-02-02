Sadiq Khan refuses to hold referendum on ULEZ expansion

Sadiq Khan has said it would be “weak” to hold a referendum on the expansion of London’s ultra low emissions zone (ULEZ).

Speaking during a session at the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, the Mayor of London said: “A brave, strong leader doesn’t rely on a referendum to decide policy.

“There was a consultation, not a referendum. It’s a weak, ineffectual leader who throws red meat to his party and is scared of Farage – that’s a referendum.

“A bold leader takes tough decisions; I have taken a tough decision and I stand by it.”

Asked whether he believed that this expansion will drive low-income families and businesses to leave London, Sadiq Khan said: “It is a fact that the poorest Londoners are least likely to own a car who suffered the worst consequences of the air pollution.

“Almost half of Londoners don’t own a car and it’s an issue of social justice but also an issue of racial justice – most black Asian Londoners don’t own a car yet suffer the worst consequences, Ella, the nine-year-old from Lewisham is a prime example of that.

“So, it is not true to say that this impacts low-income Londoners in a way that is adverse. In fact, it benefits those with low incomes.”