Water regulator calls on companies to support struggling customers

Customers struggling to pay their water bills should be offered extra support, Ofwat has said today.

This follows the announcement that water bills for next year will increase by 7.5%, an estimated £31.

Ofwat said companies need to make sure support is clear and accessible and show customers how they are delivering on affordability and environmental concerns.

Ofwat Chief Executive, David Black, said: “We know times are tough and customers who are already struggling will be worried if they see their water bill increase, so companies should be doubling down to support those who need a helping hand.

“Kind words don’t mean anything unless they are backed up by action, which is why we were pleased to see the recent increase in support.”