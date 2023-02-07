Wasted wind energy could have powered 1.2m homes

Over a four-month period, the UK has wasted enough clean wind energy to power 1.2 million homes every day.

That’s one of the findings of new research from consultancy Stonehaven, on behalf of energy storage developer Highview Power, which suggests between October 2022 and January 2023, the UK imported £60 billion in gas to meet the high demand.

The analysis studied statistics from Ofgem on average household electricity use, grid-scale estimates and data on balancing markets bid volumes, published by Elexon.

The report suggests the lack of energy storage meant that during this period the UK was unable to store as much as 1.35TWh of wind during peak conditions.

Commenting on the findings of the report, Highview Power Chief Executive Officer Rupert Pearce said: “Renewable storage is essential to powering a cleaner, cheaper, always-on Britain.

“By capturing and storing excess renewable energy, which is now the UK’s cheapest, most secure and most abundant form of energy, we can power Britain’s homes and businesses with renewable green energy, taking millions of tonnes of carbon out of the atmosphere and ending a culture of reliance on expensive foreign imports.”