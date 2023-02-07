UK Energy Ministry on the cards in government reshuffle

Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a ‘mini Cabinet reshuffle’ later today.

The shake-up of Whitehall has been triggered by the need to replace Nadhim Zahawi as a Conservative Party Chair.

Mr Sunak is believed to be considering creating two or three new departments by splitting the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Sources say that the Prime Minister is looking at creating a standalone energy Ministry, one of Sunak’s pledges during the Tory leadership campaign.

Business and Trade departments could reportedly be merged and a separate Science and Digital Department might be established.

It has been reported that changes will be most likely announced during the morning Cabinet meeting at 10.30am.

A Downing Street spokesperson declined to comment.