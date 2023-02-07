Deadline for energy suppliers expires today

A deadline for reporting actions to protect customers over forced prepayment meters is looming over energy suppliers.

Grant Shapps asked companies to report back to him today on what action, potentially including compensation, they will take to tackle the prepayment meter ‘scandal’.

It follows after last week, The Times found that debt agents for British Gas had broken into vulnerable people’s homes to fit meters.

The chief of British Gas parent company Centrica said he was horrified at the finding of the investigation and the firm said it would suspend forcefully installing prepayment meters until at least after the winter.

Yesterday, Lord Justice Edis, the Senior Presiding Judge of England and Wales, told magistrates to stop processing requests for the warrants ‘immediately’ and ‘until further notice’.

The guidance said: “It has now come to light that Ofgem has become sufficiently concerned at the operation of suppliers as to ask all energy companies to suspend forced installation of prepayment meters, to ask all suppliers to review their activities and to carry out a comprehensive investigation into one supplier.”