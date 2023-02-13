Hydrogen builds better – can you dig it?

The ‘world’s first’ digger, powered by a hydrogen combustion engine will soon hit roads and building sites across the UK.

This follows a special dispensation that a hydrogen-powered backhoe loader has been granted by the government.

The vehicle is developed by British construction equipment manufacturer JCB who now plans to test it on the public highway.

It is estimated that 25% of the UK’s total greenhouse gas emissions come from the built environment.

Technology and Decarbonisation Minister Jesse Norman said: “From cars to construction sites, industry has a vital role in decarbonising our economy and creating green jobs and prosperity.”

JCB Chairman Lord Bamford said: “JCB’s hydrogen-powered backhoe loader is a world first in our industry, a digger with a purpose-engineered internal combustion engine that uses hydrogen gas as the energy source.

“It’s a real breakthrough – a zero carbon dioxide fuel providing the power to drive the pistons in an internal combustion engine, a technology that’s been around for over 100 years, a technology that we are all familiar with.”