UK green hydrogen neighbourhood takes step forward

Gas distribution company SGN has appointed engineering firm Altrad Babcock as the main works contractor for its ‘world-first’ green hydrogen project H100 Fife.

The awarding of the contract represents a key milestone for the project which will demonstrate how clean hydrogen can be used for cooking and heating in homes.

Up to 300 homes in Levenmouth in Fife can choose to opt-in to the H100 Fife project to be supplied with hydrogen through a new distribution network which is due to go live in 2024.

It is believed that the project will be the first 100% green hydrogen-to-homes zero carbon network built anywhere in the world

A 7MW wind turbine, owned and operated by the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult in Fife Energy Park since 2016, will supply renewable electricity for the project’s hydrogen production and storage site.

SGN’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Wild said: “We’re thrilled to have overcome the global commercial and procurement challenges facing many construction projects and can now get on with building our production and storage site so we can deliver green hydrogen into homes for the first time.”