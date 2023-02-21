European heat pump market smashes new record

Sales of heat pumps in Europe set a new record last year.

A new report by the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA), which analyses data from 16 markers, estimates that nearly three million heat pumps were sold in 2022.

The analysis indicates there has been growth of almost 38%, more than the 34% increase in annual sales reported in 2021.

The EHPA has said the total number of connected heating heat pumps and hot water heat pumps in Europe is now around 20 million, providing heating to around 16% of Europe’s residential and commercial buildings.

In the UK, it is estimated that almost 20% of its total carbon emissions are coming from heating.

Thomas Nowak, Secretary General of the EHPA, said: “2022 was a phenomenal year. The spectacular heat pump growth is testament to an innovative and sustainable sector which is doing everything to increase capacity and accordingly is creating jobs, helping climate action and stabilising energy bills.

“But still many in Europe do not yet have a heat pump for reasons ranging from the sector operating at capacity to upfront costs to lack of clear information.”