“More than 1.5m children in England live in cold private-rented homes”

An estimated 1.6 million children in England currently live in privately rented homes with excessive cold and mould.

That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 private renters conducted by Yonder Data Solutions for Citizens Advice, which shows that 30% of them say they can’t heat their home to a comfortable temperature.

The research suggests tenants in the private rental sector are some of the worst affected by the cost of living crisis as they are paying for poor insulation.

Analysts have found that the average private sector tenant in England is paying nearly £350 more a year on heating as a result of poor insulation and dampness.

Those living in the least efficient properties are paying an extra £950, the report suggests.

With energy bills set to rise again in April, those in the least efficient homes could pay an extra £1,190 to keep their homes warm.

The charity has called on the government to take measures to make sure all new private rental properties are upgraded to a minimum EPC C by 2025 and existing tenancies by 2028.

Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy at Citizens Advice, said: “It’s shameful that more than 20 years since the legislation came into force to reduce fuel poverty and improve the energy performance of homes, people are still suffering.

“Improving energy efficiency in privately rented homes has never been more urgent. It’s the step needed to keep people’s essential bills low, while also helping to protect their mental and physical health.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “We are covering around half of the typical household’s energy bill this winter, but these conditions are unacceptable. That is why we are introducing a Decent Homes Standard for the Private Rented Sector for the first time ever which will make sure tenants have a safe and decent place to live.

“The number of homes with an energy efficiency rating of C or above has already gone from 13% in 2010 to 46% and rising. We are also investing over £6.6 billion in this parliament to help decarbonise homes and buildings, and to ensure all homes meet EPC band C by 2035.”