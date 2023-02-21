Finance & Markets

Nearly 141m ‘on the brink of extreme poverty due to soaring energy costs’

In low income countries, poorer households are already feeling the pressure of rising fuel bills

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 21 February 2023
Image: Deatonphotos / Shutterstock

The energy crisis, which was triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine could push 114 million across the globe into extreme poverty.

That’s one of the key findings of new research published in the Nature journal, which suggests total energy costs of households would increase by up to 112.9%, contributing to an up to 4.8% increase in household expenditures.

Analysing energy price data for 116 countries, researchers from the Netherlands, the UK, China and the US have found that some countries, including the Czech Republic, Estonia and Poland are more exposed to rising energy costs than others.

This is due to the fact that these countries are still heavily reliant on fossil fuel industries, including coal power.

The report also stresses that in some low income countries, such as Mongolia and Tajikistan, people are already facing hardship due to the rise in energy costs.

The authors called for more targeted support that could help alleviate some of the pressure on vulnerable people during the crisis.

