UK households predicted to pay £3,294 a year for energy bills from April

The government has already announced it will raise its EPG to £3,000 in April.

This move paired with the end of the £400 energy rebate scheme is predicted to put more strain on households’ energy bills.

Consultancy Cornwall Insight estimates that raising the EPG from £2,500 to £3,000 in April will save the government £2.6 billion.

If the EPG were to increase to £3,000 as planned, the estimated cost would be £26.8 billion while if it were to remain at £2,500, the estimated cost would be £29.4 billion.

Dr Craig Lowrey, Principal Consultant at Cornwall Insight said: “Regrettably the forecast for April looks set to leave the price cap above the increased EPG level, meaning average annual consumer bills will effectively jump by 20% (£500).

“However, this is before we take into account the end of the £400 energy rebate scheme in March, meaning that the cost of energy for households will increase by even more.”