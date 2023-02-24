Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Drax to exit gas sales on customers SME business

The company expects its gas retail portfolio will be “almost entirely gone” by end of 2024

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 24 February 2023
Image: Drax

Drax has announced a decision to stop selling gas to its SME business customers.

In its latest report on the group’s financial results, the company stated: “To support the group’s ambition to be carbon negative by 2030, a decision was made in January 2023 to phase out the group’s gas supply contracts in the Opus Energy part of the customers business.

“Having already ceased acquiring new gas customers, following internal processes and a regulatory-driven 60-day grace period, no renewable contracts will be offered after May 2023.

“It is anticipated that the portfolio will reduce by over 50% by the end of 2023 and be almost entirely gone by the end of 2024.”

Opus Energy, which is part of Drax Group, had previously said all existing gas contracts would be honoured and “the necessary support will be provided to help customers to find an alternative supplier to take over their gas supply”.

ELN asked Drax to comment further on its decision to exit the gas supply business – the company declined. However, it said it would support its customers to switch to other suppliers when they needed to.

