Will the handling of energy crisis prompt Ofgem’s reshuffle?

Ministers are reportedly mulling a plan to shake up Ofgem’s board following fierce criticism after the prepayment meter scandal.

It has been reported that the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (ESNZ) has launched the process of finding a replacement for Professor Martin Cave who chairs Ofgem.

Professor Cave’s term ends in October and sources say he will not seek re-election to the position.

Prior to his role at Ofgem, from 2012 to 2018, Professor Cave was a panel deputy Chair at the Competition and Markets Authority and its predecessor.

Officials will also be tasked to find four new non-executives to replace two recently departed directors, including Christine Farnish, who resigned last year over an argument about the energy price cap.

According to reports, Jonathan Brearley, Chief Executive of the regulator, will remain in position.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “Ofgem protects consumers and ensures effective energy regulation in Great Britain, and the roles of chair and board members of Ofgem are essential to that purpose.

“Audeliss are specialists in the recruitment of diverse executive and board level appointments.

“The recruitment process is in progress. The new Ofgem chair and non-executive directors will be announced in due course.”

ELN has approached Ofgem for comment.