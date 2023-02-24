Britons brace for “crunch point” in energy bill support

Experts have raised concerns about the financial pressure households will be under in a few weeks’ time when the government’s support scheme will be slimmed down.

Speaking to the Public Accounts Committee, Andy Manning, Principal Economic Regulation Specialist at Citizens Advice, said: “We are concerned. Clearly, we have the moratorium on forced installation of prepayments at the moment, but that is due to expire at the end of March.

“However, remember what we talked about earlier, the end of March is also when the support schemes fall away. So, it is a real crunch point when we get to 1st April as the support falls away and moratorium stopping forced installation ends.”

A few days ago, the Chancellor highlighted the need to be “responsible with the public finances”, hinting at the government’s decision to stick to the rise in the EPG to £3,000 from April.

Mr Manning added: “We are still in the middle of a winter like no other, in terms of the support that people need. To give some flavour, in December we saw a record rise in the number of people coming to use unable to top up their prepayment meters.

“We helped three people a minute with crisis support – access to food banks, fuel banks or charitable support. Interestingly, over three-quarters of the people we were helping with crisis support were coming to us for that support for the first time.

“It is important to recognise not only the breadth of the energy crisis, but its depth. People are coming to use with debt issues and 50% of them are in negative budgets.”