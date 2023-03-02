Masdar CEO receives Honorary Fellowship of the Energy Institute

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, has been made an Honorary Fellow of the Energy Institute (EI).

Yesterday, on the second day of International Energy Week, the boss of Masdar, the renewable energy giant based in Abu Dhabi which is owned by the UAE Government, unveiled the company’s plan to invest £1 billion in battery storage projects located across the UK.

EI’s Vice President, Professor Charles Hendry said: “As we face the realities of the climate crisis, and look to the UAE’s vital leadership at COP28 this year, I am delighted to welcome Mr Al Ramahi into the EI Fellowship.

“He exemplifies our Institute’s goal of creating a better energy future for society and I look forward to his contributions to our work accelerating a just energy transition in the Middle East and globally.”

Mr Al Ramahi said: “I am truly honoured to accept Honorary Fellowship of the EI, the pre-eminent global professional body for the energy sector.

“This prestigious award is a reflection of the UAE’s long-standing commitment to clean energy and climate action, as well as the important role that Masdar is playing in the energy transition as a global clean energy powerhouse.”