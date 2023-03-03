Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

‘Europe’s biggest’ battery in East Yorkshire opens

The project has the capacity to store enough energy to power around 300,000 homes in Yorkshire for two hours

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 3 March 2023
Image: Charlotte Graham Photography / Harmony Energy Income Trust

Investment company Harmony Energy Trade Income (HEIT) has announced ‘Europe’s biggest’ battery energy storage system has been officially opened.

Located at Pillswood near Cottingham, East Yorkshire, the £75 million facility has been developed by HEIT employing Tesla Megapack technology.

The project has the capacity to store up to 196MWh of electricity in a single cycle – enough energy to power around 300,000 homes in Yorkshire for two hours, the company said.

The site is located adjacent to National Grid’s Creyke Beck substation, the same connection point proposed for phases A and B of the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank.

The first phase of the offshore wind farm is expected to go live this summer.

The system is designed to provide critical balancing services to the electricity grid network.

Peter Kavanagh, Harmony Energy Limited’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted that our Pillswood Project, Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system, has been officially opened.

“Battery energy storage systems are essential to unlocking the full potential of renewable energy in the UK, and we hope this particular one highlights Yorkshire as a leader in green energy solutions.

“It’s also important to add that these projects are not supported by taxpayer subsidy, they will play a major role in contributing to the net zero transition, as well as ensuring the future security of the UK’s energy supply and reduced reliance on foreign gas imports.”

