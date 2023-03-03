Government’s energy saving campaign takes an Uber!

Advice to help people cut their bills and save energy will feature on Uber‘s app, the government has announced today.

The ride-hailing firm’s app will show many of its five million users tips from the government’s ‘It All Adds Up’ campaign.

The advice includes actions that households can take to cut energy consumption and improve energy efficiency.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Our campaign to cut people’s bills is reaching top gear – meaning Uber customers can wise up when they buckle up by receiving advice on driving down their household costs and potentially save hundreds of pounds.

“We’re already covering around half of a typical household’s energy bill this winter – but we want people to accelerate savings with simple steps and this new partnership with Uber will allow riders to take the high road towards lower bills.”