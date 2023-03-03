Efficiency & Environment

Government’s energy saving campaign takes an Uber!

Advice on measures that could cut energy bills will appear on the ride-hailing firm’s app

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 3 March 2023
Image: CPG Photography Ltd

Advice to help people cut their bills and save energy will feature on Uber‘s app, the government has announced today.

The ride-hailing firm’s app will show many of its five million users tips from the government’s ‘It All Adds Up’ campaign.

The advice includes actions that households can take to cut energy consumption and improve energy efficiency.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Our campaign to cut people’s bills is reaching top gear – meaning Uber customers can wise up when they buckle up by receiving advice on driving down their household costs and potentially save hundreds of pounds.

“We’re already covering around half of a typical household’s energy bill this winter – but we want people to accelerate savings with simple steps and this new partnership with Uber will allow riders to take the high road towards lower bills.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast