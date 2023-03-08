SMEs should be given £5,000 ‘green’ vouchers, says industry

Business groups have called for a scheme that would help SMEs improve their energy efficiency.

In a letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and 11 other trade associations have urged the government to introduce a voucher scheme to motivate more businesses to transition to net zero.

The proposed voucher could be up to £5,000 per business and used to invest in green improvements such as heat pumps, insulation, solar panels and other digital tools that could help them reduce emissions and lower energy bills.

Former Energy Minister Chris Skidmore has also supported the proposal, suggesting the launch of a ‘Help to Grow Green’ campaign, offering information, resources and vouchers for SMEs to plan and invest in the net zero transition.

Research by FSB shows that 33% of small businesses have yet to take steps to address their energy usage due to barriers such as lengthy or uncertain return on investment, lack of capital, and the inability to access affordable finance.

FSB National Chair Martin McTague said: “The case for the launch of a ‘Help to Green’ scheme has never been stronger – the volatility of the global energy market, the soon-to-end Energy Bills Relief Scheme and the UK’s net zero target have provided every reason for the Chancellor to give small businesses the fuel to invest in energy efficiency.”

ELN has approached the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.