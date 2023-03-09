Floating offshore wind, “biggest investment opportunity” in Wales

The opportunity for floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea presents a major investment opportunity for Wales, with the potential to create thousands of long-term jobs.

That’s one of the conclusions of a report by the House of Commons Welsh Affairs Committee, which has called for long-term targets and a clear project pipeline to help developers and port operators.

MPs have recommended that the government and The Crown Estate establish a clear roadmap as soon as possible.

They noted that with an expected increase in developer applications, consenting bodies must have adequate staffing and resources to handle the demand.

The committee is calling on the government to reform future Contracts for Difference auctions for floating offshore wind to include enforceable local content requirements.

Ultimately, the committee believes the successful delivery of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea will require coordination between the UK and Welsh Governments, public bodies and industry in a number of policy areas.