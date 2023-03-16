Treasury tells Ofgem to scrap prepayment meter rip-off

Ofgem has been tasked to explore options to ensure that prepayment meter (PPM) customers are not paying more than others on different energy payment patterns.

In the government’s Budget, it is stated: “The government is also removing the premium paid by over four million households using PPMs, bringing their charges into line with comparable direct debit customers until the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) ends and saving them an average of £45 a year.

“PPM consumers are disproportionately vulnerable, on lower incomes and in fuel poverty and therefore are more exposed to price changes. Looking beyond the end of the EPG, the government will ensure the PPM premium is ended on a permanent basis.

“The government supports Ofgem’s ongoing work to review PPM costs and has asked the regulator to report by the autumn on any additional regulatory options, including options for ending the PPM standing charge premium, so that they are ready for implementation in April 2024.”