Renewable energy projects at risk: ‘UK’s latest plans could cause missed investments’

Trade association RenewableUK has warned the government’s plans for this year’s auctions for contracts to generate clean power will fall short in attracting maximum investment in wind, solar, and tidal projects.

The Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, designed to encourage investment in low carbon electricity generation, risks failing to meet its targets due to tight budget constraints, according to Michael Chesser, RenewableUK’s Economics and Markets Manager.

Chesser stated that the budget and parameters set for this year’s CfD auction are insufficient to unleash the full potential of wind, solar, and tidal stream projects, citing global inflationary pressures.

He further stressed that maximising investment in low cost clean energy is crucial in providing relief for billpayers affected by the recent spike in global gas prices.

The government’s decision to reduce the tidal stream (TSE) ringfence from £20 million to £10 million in the upcoming Allocation Round 5 of the CfD scheme, has been criticised by the Marine Energy Council (MEC) as potentially harming the UK’s first-mover advantage in marine energy, increasing project costs, and reducing the number of TSE projects.