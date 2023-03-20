‘Over half million trees die’ on A14 upgrade

The government agency responsible for maintaining the country’s main roads, National Highways, has come under fire after it was revealed that more than half a million trees had died along a single 21-mile stretch of new carriageway.

National Highways planted 850,000 saplings as part of the A14 upgrade, but an internal review seen by Sky News revealed that three-quarters of them have died.

National Highways cited poor soil and extreme heat as the main causes of tree deaths.

In a statement, National Highways stated: “It became apparent there was an unusually high failure rate among the planted trees. National Highways has since conducted a survey, including analysing soil samples taken along the route, to better understand the reason behind the failure and to put a plan in place to correct the issue.

“Using the learnings from the survey, National Highways has designed a revised replanting strategy, which includes a new preparation and planting aftercare programme.”

The trees were planted as part of the £1.5 billion upgrade of the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon, which was opened in 2020.

However, the high fatality rate has raised questions about the effectiveness of the agency’s tree-planting efforts, with critics suggesting that more attention should be paid to the selection of species and the use of irrigation systems to ensure their survival.

ELN has contacted National Highways for comment.