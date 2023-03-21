Nuclear hydrogen rejected by nations as ‘renewable’

Seven European nations have stated they will not consider hydrogen derived from nuclear power as a renewable option for transport aims.

Led by Germany, the seven EU members have written a letter to the European Commission outlining their rejection of using nuclear power to calculate fuel targets for the transport sector.

Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain and Portugal have joined Germany in signing the letter – clapping back at France’s push for the opposite.

Sitting on the other side of the fence, backing nuclear’s implementation into green transport targets, are Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland.

The seven signatories believe low carbon fuels should not be involved in the renewable energy directive.

The letter reads: “The production and use of low carbon hydrogen and low carbon fuels should not be incentivised through a directive on the promotion of renewable energy.”

It continues: “Especially by accounting them towards the overall 2030 or any sectoral renewable energy targets or deducting them from the denominator.”

Although the nations accept that nuclear-made hydrogen will have its place in the European energy mix, it should not deter from growing renewable infrastructure.

“Counting low carbon energy towards renewable targets would rather reduce our climate efforts and slow down investment in the much-needed additional renewable capacity,” they claim.

The EU’s renewable energy directive is currently delayed due to this ongoing disagreement, with talks expected to follow.