UK oil and gas sector faces ‘tsunami’ of strikes

UK’s offshore oil and gas sector is likely to be hit by a “tsunami” of industrial action.

Around 1,400 offshore workers at five companies in the UK Continental Shelf are demanding better job conditions and pay, according to Unite the union, which warned of a potential “tsunami” of industrial unrest.

The union predicts that the platforms and offshore installations of major oil and gas operators, including bp, Harbour, Ithaca and TotalEnergies, will be brought to a “standstill” due to the specialised roles of its members.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham accused the companies of benefiting from “massive windfall profits” in the North Sea, but not offering a fair share to the workers.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “The UK has a secure and diverse energy system and we remain confident in our security of supply.

“This is an industrial relations matter for the workers and businesses involved. We encourage both sides to reach an amicable agreement.”

A North Sea Transition Authority spokesperson told ELN: “We are aware of the situation and continue to monitor closely.”

ELN has approached bp, TotalEnergies, Ithaca and Harbour for comment – Harbour Energy declined to comment.