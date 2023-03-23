UK pressured to okay hydrogen blending in household gas network

The government has been urged to make a strategic decision to endorse the blending of hydrogen into the gas network by 2023.

Jane Toogood, Chief Executive of Catalyst Technologies at Johnson Matthey and Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Advisory Council, was appointed as the UK’s Hydrogen Champion in July 2022 by the former Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Publishing the much-anticipated report, the UK Hydrogen Champion has called for greater clarity on upcoming policy decisions, funding availability, and overall delivery of the hydrogen roadmap to 2030 and beyond.

The Hydrogen Champion is an independent expert advisor whose role is to engage with industry stakeholders and investors to identify barriers and enablers to investment in hydrogen projects and to make recommendations to the Secretary of State on how to accelerate investment in the hydrogen economy.

The author of the report urges the government to provide early clarity on hydrogen heating for homes, incentivise the construction of hydrogen refuelling stations and purchase hydrogen HGVs to align with the EU’s ambition for hydrogen road transport.

The REA (Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology) has welcomed the Hydrogen Champion Report – according to Frank Gordon, Director of Policy at the REA, the report’s recommendations are essential for providing clarity on policy decisions, funding and the delivery of the hydrogen roadmap.

Gordon also praised the report’s suggestions for overcoming barriers to investment, providing a clear vision for investors and stimulating demand for hydrogen in blending, heating, and transport.