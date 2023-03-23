Ofgem ‘launches investigation into care provider energy cost hike of up to 500%’

Care England, the largest representative body for care providers in the country, has informed Ofgem that suppliers are charging rates for heating bills that have surged by 500% in the last year, which cannot be justified by falling gas market prices.

A third of care homes in England have reportedly considered closing due to “financially crippling” running costs.

In its most recent report, Care England found that the cost of utilities is becoming an increasingly demanding cost pressure, with 60% of providers citing rising utility costs as a significant factor in 2022.

Ofgem has acknowledged that some suppliers may be charging rates to small companies that are not in line with current market conditions.

Care England and disability charity Hft suggest the government should provide ongoing support for energy costs similar to the Energy Bill Relief Scheme until 31st March and eliminate the 5% VAT surcharge on energy bills until prices stabilise around 2021 levels.

An Ofgem spokesperson told ELN: “Ofgem is committed to protecting all consumers, both domestic and non-domestic.

“We have received reports that business consumers are not being treated fairly and we take these concerns very seriously. We are investigating these reports and are taking action to ensure suppliers comply with our rules.

“We’ve made a call for input on the state of the non-domestic energy retail market to help us identify the main challenges currently being faced by both consumers and suppliers in this area.

“We’ve received responses on a range of issues, and there is still time for people to give their views before the deadline for input on Friday 31st March 2023.

“The call for input forms part of our ongoing review into the non-domestic energy retail market. All responses we receive as part of the Call will be fully reviewed and help inform our next steps. We aim to publish our findings and consult on our proposed next steps in early summer 2023 and conclude by the end of the year.”