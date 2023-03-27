Infrastructure, Top Stories

ULEZ cameras covered by bags and boxes in revenge attack!

Drivers in London have reportedly covered cameras used to enforce the Ultra Low Emission Zone in retaliation against the scheme

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 27 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Enforcement cameras for Sadiq Khan‘s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) have reportedly been covered by drivers seeking revenge against the controversial scheme.

The ULEZ requires drivers of older, more polluting vehicles to pay a daily charge to drive in central London in an effort to reduce air pollution.

However, some drivers have objected to the scheme, which they argue unfairly penalises those who cannot afford to upgrade their vehicles.

Social media images have revealed that a number of cameras used to enforce London’s ULEZ have been covered up, with one camera obscured by a box bearing the message “stop electing idiots”.

The scheme will be expanded in the coming months and around 2,570 Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras are expected to be installed across the capital to monitor compliance.

The covering of enforcement cameras, which are used to detect and fine non-compliant vehicles, has been condemned by officials, who argue that it undermines efforts to improve air quality.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told ELN: “It is deeply disappointing to see opposition to a policy that is about achieving cleaner air for five million outer-Londoners being used as an excuse for criminal damage.

“This petty vandalism of London’s essential transport infrastructure is completely unacceptable.”

