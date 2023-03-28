Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

London office landlords face unlettable space due to new green energy laws

New research shows that around 25% of London offices may not be able to be let out from April due to the new Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 28 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Nearly a quarter of inner London office space may become unlettable due to new energy efficiency laws.

New Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) will require all privately rented properties to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of at least an E.

Even in the middle of a lease term, it will be illegal to continue letting a commercial space with a rating below an E.

According to BNP Paribas Real Estate data, 24% of buildings in inner London are already failing to meet the new energy efficiency standards, which could render them unlettable from April.

Around 27% of buildings in inner London could be unlawful by 2027 when the next phase of regulations comes into effect, which would require buildings to have an EPC of at least C.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast