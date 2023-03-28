London office landlords face unlettable space due to new green energy laws

Nearly a quarter of inner London office space may become unlettable due to new energy efficiency laws.

New Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) will require all privately rented properties to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of at least an E.

Even in the middle of a lease term, it will be illegal to continue letting a commercial space with a rating below an E.

According to BNP Paribas Real Estate data, 24% of buildings in inner London are already failing to meet the new energy efficiency standards, which could render them unlettable from April.

Around 27% of buildings in inner London could be unlawful by 2027 when the next phase of regulations comes into effect, which would require buildings to have an EPC of at least C.