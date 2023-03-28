Green light for Sizewell C as Environment Agency issues permits

NNB Generation Company (Sizewell C) Limited has been given the go-ahead to build a new nuclear power station at Sizewell in Suffolk, as the Environment Agency (EA) has issued three crucial environmental permits.

These permits will allow the company to operate the power station and regulate the disposal of radioactive waste, the use of standby power supply systems and the discharge of seawater and other liquid effluents.

The company applied for the permits in May 2020 and after extensive consultations with local communities, national organisations, and statutory consultees, the EA has granted them ahead of the power station’s operation.

The permits will ensure that high standards of environmental protection are maintained during the commissioning, operation and decommissioning of the Sizewell C nuclear power station.

Simon Barlow, the EA’s Sizewell C Project Manager, expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders for their contributions and assured them that the agency would continue to engage with the local community as the company proceeds with its plans for construction.