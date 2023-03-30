Iberdrola and ScottishPower strike clean energy agreements

ScottishPower has announced their biggest-ever UK clean energy contract, worth £1.3 billion for the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm.

The agreement will see Siemens Gamesa procure 95 wind turbines for the offshore windfarm.

The wind turbines, each with a capacity of 14.7MW, are expected to provide a combined capacity of 1,4GW, enough to power nearly 1.3 million households.

Iberdrola has also revealed a new global power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amazon to support the development of large-scale renewable energy projects.

The announcement was made by Ignacio Galán, Iberdrola’s Executive Chairman, at the Aurora Spring Forum in Oxford, where he stressed the need for industry and governments to commit fully to the energy transition in the coming decade.

Mr Galán said: “In recent months, commodity price volatility has shown the benefits of long-term contracts. PPAs allow more customers to benefit from stable prices, and producers to have lower cost of capital.

“Our new global alliance with Amazon will involve PPAs in Europe, the US and Asia-Pacific. The first step is a long-term contract to supply Amazon more than 1.000 GWh of green energy from our offshore wind farms at the German Baltic Sea.”