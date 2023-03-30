Drax to hold talks with government to deliver large-scale BECCS project

Drax has said it will enter bilateral discussions with the government to take forward its huge £2 billion bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) project.

However, the government said earlier today that the project failed to secure a position in its prestigious Track-1 programme, which forms a vital component of its recently launched £20 billion per annum funding scheme.

Drax believes the project could help the government achieve its commitment to 5Mtpa of engineered greenhouse gas removals by 2030.

The government is expected to publish its biomass strategy by June and will work with electricity generators using biomass to transition to power BECCS.

Drax Group Chief Executive Officer Will Gardiner said that the delivery of BECCS at Drax Power Station will help the UK achieve its net zero targets, create thousands of jobs across the north, and ensure the UK’s long-term energy security.

Mr Gardiner said: “We note confirmation that our project has met the government’s deliverability criteria and Government remains committed to achieve 5Mtpa of engineered greenhouse gas removals by 2030 – a goal that cannot be achieved without BECCS at Drax Power Station.

“We will immediately enter into formal discussions with the government to take our project forward.

“With the right engagement from government and swift decision making, Drax stands ready to progress our £2bn investment programme and deliver this critical project for the UK by 2030.”