Ministers cautioned by leaked document: Net zero initiatives deemed ineffective

A leaked Defra document had allegedly warned that key climate policies in the government’s net zero strategy may not succeed

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 5 April 2023
Image: William Barton /Shutterstock.com

Officials had allegedly warned ministers that the key climate policies announced in the government’s net zero strategy were likely to fail.

The Times reported that a leaked document from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), produced on 20th February for Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps, assessed the “delivery risk” and “delivery confidence” of each of the net zero measures proposed by Defra, which include tree planting, peat restoration, and recycling targets.

As per the leaked document, officials expressed their lack of confidence to ministers regarding the feasibility of key policies announced on Thursday, such as tree planning, peat restoration and recycling targets.

ELN has reached out to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and Defra for comment – the departments did not respond before publication.

