Viking Wind Farm: turbines ahoy!

Viking Wind Farm has achieved a major milestone with the installation of the project’s first wind turbine which will operate in the 4.3MW power mode.

The wind farm, located in central Mainland Shetland, is believed to become the most productive onshore wind farm in the UK and generate 443MW of wind-powered electricity once fully operational.

This is enough to power almost half a million homes.

The completed tip height of the turbine is 155 metres, including the consented hub height of 96.5 metres and blades at 57 metres in length.

The delivery of turbine components from Lerwick Port is expected to continue until July, with all turbines scheduled for full erection in 2023 and the wind farm expected to be fully operational by autumn 2024.

Heather Donald, Onshore Renewables Development and Construction Director at SSE Renewables said the installation underlines the company’s strategy to lead the transition to a net zero future through renewable power assets.

Robert Yeates, Lead Project Manager with Vestas, added that the installation of the first full turbines is a significant milestone achieved with close collaboration with SSE, RJM the Principal Contractor on the Viking Energy Wind Farm and subcontractors.