Germany’s last three nuclear plants to go off the grid tomorrow

Germany’s last three nuclear power plants will be shut down as planned, despite opposition calls for a delay

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 14 April 2023
On Saturday, Germany is set to fulfil its much-anticipated nuclear phaseout by powering down its last three nuclear reactors, despite the ongoing energy crisis in Europe triggered by Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

The three remaining nuclear reactors, namely Isar 2, Neckarwestheim 2, and Emsland, currently contribute about 6% of Germany’s total energy production, with a capacity of approximately 4,055 megawatts.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a directive in October 2022, stating that the operational lifespan of Germany’s remaining three nuclear power plants must be prolonged until the 15th of April.

On Wednesday, the German Government rejected requests to postpone the impending shutdown of the country’s last three nuclear power plants.

“The nuclear phase-out by April 15, that’s this Saturday, is a done deal,” stated Christiane Hoffmann, a spokesperson for Chancellor Scholz.

