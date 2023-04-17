Is this the world’s first utility to electrify its operations with ChatGPT?

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is believed to become the first utility globally and the first UAE Government entity to use ChatGPT technology supported by Microsoft.

The announcement was made by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DEWA.

DEWA will provide ChatGPT technology through its subsidiary Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC) to provide services supported by this technology for its customers and employees.

The aim is to ensure providing integrated and advanced services that enhance productivity and meet current and future needs.

Al Tayer stated that the move “supports the Dubai 10X initiative launched by His Highness, and our endeavour to contribute to shaping a new digital future for Dubai through Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, becoming the world’s first digital utility to use autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage.

“We are also expanding the use of AI and digital services.”

“We applaud DEWA for their pioneering spirit and look forward to further exploring the possibilities of integrating cutting edge technologies into their products to enhance their business, services and customer experience,” said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE.